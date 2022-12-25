Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

