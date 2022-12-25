Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

COP stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

