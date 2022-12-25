Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

