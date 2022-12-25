Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

