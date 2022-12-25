Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $6.57 Million in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Boston Omaha comprises about 2.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 1.4 %

BOC stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

