Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.