Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $257.35. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

