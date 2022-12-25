Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,856 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

