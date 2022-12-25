Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

