ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.35.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.