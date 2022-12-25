Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 206.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.