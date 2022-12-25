Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Achain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $171,756.75 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

