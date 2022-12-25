ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

