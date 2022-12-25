ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 7,840 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

