Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.