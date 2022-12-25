aelf Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.25 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. aelf has a market cap of $80.16 million and $9.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004668 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,339,629 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

