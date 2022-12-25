Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $53.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 142,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 192.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,444,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.