Aion One Day Trading Volume Tops $626,990.70 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $626,990.70 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00114894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00186820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038090 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.