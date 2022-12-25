Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after buying an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

