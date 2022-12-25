Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $114,000.00 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,755,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583,638.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 84,636 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $13,541.76.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 500,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Alset Price Performance

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Alset Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Shares of Alset are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

