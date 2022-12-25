America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About America First Multifamily Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 249,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.