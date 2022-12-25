Ampleforth Governance Token Market Capitalization Tops $50.43 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and $23.40 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00020000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

