Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $647.50

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $647.50.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

