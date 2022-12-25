Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $54.80

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,846,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

