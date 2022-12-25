Analysts Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target at $166.75

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

VWDRY stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

