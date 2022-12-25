Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.75 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $35.75 million and $1,831.62 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.07247925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

