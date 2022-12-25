Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 647,596 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.89% of Aptiv worth $194,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.