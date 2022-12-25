ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.37. 602,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

