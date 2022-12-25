Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $895.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

