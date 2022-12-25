AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

