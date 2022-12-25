AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

