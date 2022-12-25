Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of NDA opened at €79.70 ($84.79) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €71.75 and a 200-day moving average of €67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.