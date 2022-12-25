Avalanche Trading 1% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.76 or 0.00069618 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $101.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,984,829 coins and its circulating supply is 311,578,839 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.