Avalanche Trading 1% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.76 or 0.00069618 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $101.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00053827 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008021 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022568 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,984,829 coins and its circulating supply is 311,578,839 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
