Axie Infinity Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $692.33 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00041149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,634,147.5899013 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.98648408 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $28,398,833.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.