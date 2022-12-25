Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Buys 1,238 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $117.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.