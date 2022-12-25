Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,930 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,833 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.