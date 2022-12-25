Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $753,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $203.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.69.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

