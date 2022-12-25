Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $915,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $211.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

