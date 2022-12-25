Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Invests $530,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

