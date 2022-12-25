Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 11,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

