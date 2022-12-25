Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Takes $2.34 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $514,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $331.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

