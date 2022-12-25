Balancer Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00032307 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $251.36 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,303,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,207,904 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
