Bank of America Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NKE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

