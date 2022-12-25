Barclays Cuts Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €150.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($186.17) to €177.00 ($188.30) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.40.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.