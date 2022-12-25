BarnBridge Price Reaches $3.52 (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00020976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.15 or 0.05301681 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00497295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.72 or 0.29464981 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,808 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

