Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($113.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.50 ($88.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($106.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

