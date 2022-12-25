BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.94) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.28) to GBX 2,310 ($28.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.72) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($27.20).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,565.50 ($31.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,398.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,321.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.85 billion and a PE ratio of 756.78. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.93).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.