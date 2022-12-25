BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BIT Mining Trading Down 17.3 %

NYSE BTCM opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.