Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $225.83 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.89 or 0.00076625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $225.83 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00237807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

