Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $43.74 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00235757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

